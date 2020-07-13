/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
229 Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA with pool
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Point Dume
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Malibu
24320 Malibu Road
24320 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$37,000
2202 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Malibu Park
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE
6453 Guernsey Avenue, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
3455 sqft
Contemporary single-level by Scott Gillen. Enormous windows, wide glass doors, whitewater views, wood floors, exposed-beam ceilings, abundant custom cabinetry, open layout for grand indoor-outdoor entertaining. Private, gorgeously landscaped.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Malibu
23901 Civic Center Way
23901 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CALL TIFFANY FOR SHOWINGS (805) 469-8391. Tastefully upgraded unit at Malibu Canyon Village.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
28370 Rey De Copas Lane
28370 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1378 sqft
Call Tiffany for a Private Showing (805) 469-8391. Take in beautiful mature landscape views from your tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances and ocean views from the comfort of your living room.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE
26901 Seavista Drive, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$65,000
10114 sqft
Gated Malibu architectural commands panoramic shoreline/ocean/island vistas. Decks & terraces invite resort living & impressive entertaining. Open-plan design and meticulous construction with vanishing doors, coral stone floors, & elevator.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Malibu
22540 CARBON MESA ROAD
22540 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
5427 sqft
Gated and private, this open-plan residence was custom-designed by architect Frank Israel with dramatic angles, abundant glass, high ceilings, expansive skylights, & hardwood floors.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Point Dume
6936 FERNHILL DRIVE
6936 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4577 sqft
Magnificent gated two-story Mediterranean estate providing privacy in a truly sensational and peaceful setting. Located on beautiful Point Dume, the approx. 4,577 sq. ft.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Western Malibu
31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31412 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
4974 sqft
Broad Beach residence combines open layout, classic finishes, & exceptionally fine construction with high ceilings, wood floors, expansive windows, & spectacular whitewater views.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Point Dume
7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE
7089 Birdview Avenue, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$27,500
2571 sqft
This contemporary Cape Cod, 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths is situated on the panoramic Birdview bluff overlooking the blue Pacific. The open living room, with fireplace, has glass panel doors that open up to wraparound, wood decks.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Malibu
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD
23901 Malibu Knolls Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
3111 sqft
Close to Pepperdine & the beach, this gated Malibu Knolls home is spacious and private, with a sweeping panorama of ocean, islands, & coastline. Bright, open interior has wood floors, high ceilings, contemporary flair.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Western Malibu
33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33406 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$32,500
Located on one of the most desirable private beaches in Malibu, this tri-level chic, Architectural masterpiece is the ultimate in coastal living.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Point Dume
29680 ZUMA BAY Way
29680 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1584 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3BR town home w/ sensational ocean, whitewater and coastline views. Excellent end unit location in quiet guard gated complex on the bluffs above Zuma Beach. Direct access to nice sandy beach below.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
28364 Rey De Copas Lane
28364 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1639 sqft
Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Malibu
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
815 Ln El Oro
815 El Oro Lane, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8230 sqft
Incredible Ocean View Modern Compound in the highly coveted neighborhood; The Knolls...
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
101 OCEAN AVE
101 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,350
2150 sqft
Experience the best of Santa Monica in one of the city's most coveted and iconic buildings, 101 Ocean. Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Canyon and unparalleled sunsets all year round.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
17175 AVENIDA DE SANTA YNEZ
17175 Avenida De Santa Ynez, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,999
3277 sqft
This stunning five bedroom six bath home exudes resort style living with scenic mountain viewsand is nestled at the end of a beautifully manicured cul-de-sac in the highlydesirable Palisades Highlands community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
11844 S Beach Club Way
11844 South Beach Club Way, Ventura County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2062 sqft
Gorgeous Malibu beachfront getaway with gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, brand new wood floors, tumbled marble baths, and captivating ocean views from every room! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that opens to a bright and inviting family room leading
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
29441 Mulholland Highway
29441 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3714 sqft
Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.
Results within 10 miles of Malibu
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
21 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,304
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
56 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,550
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,075
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1424 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Similar Pages
Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu 3 BedroomsMalibu Accessible ApartmentsMalibu Apartments with Balcony
Malibu Apartments with GarageMalibu Apartments with GymMalibu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMalibu Apartments with ParkingMalibu Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA