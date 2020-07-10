/
202 Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
3775 Puerco Canyon Road
3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,945
1500 sqft
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
28370 Rey De Copas Lane
28370 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1378 sqft
Call Tiffany for a Private Showing (805) 469-8391. Take in beautiful mature landscape views from your tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances and ocean views from the comfort of your living room.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Point Dume
29680 ZUMA BAY Way
29680 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1584 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3BR town home w/ sensational ocean, whitewater and coastline views. Excellent end unit location in quiet guard gated complex on the bluffs above Zuma Beach. Direct access to nice sandy beach below.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Central Malibu
28364 Rey De Copas Lane
28364 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1639 sqft
Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
842 Radcliffe Ave.
842 Radcliffe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
Great Home for Lease in Prestigious Pacific Palisades - Fantastic home in prestigious Pacific Palisades perfect for a family. Very private and large front yard and backyard. Hardwood flooring and gas fireplace in living room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
863 Haverford Ave.
863 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1200 sqft
Move-in ready 2+1 duplex in PRIME Pacific Palisades location! (863 Haverford) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2nd floor unit FOR LEASE in Pacific Palisades duplex! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Palisades Village; half a block to
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
101 OCEAN AVE
101 Ocean Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,350
2150 sqft
Experience the best of Santa Monica in one of the city's most coveted and iconic buildings, 101 Ocean. Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Canyon and unparalleled sunsets all year round.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
30116 Mulholland Highway Guesthouse
30116 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
740 sqft
Fully renovated private guesthouse with beautiful mountain views located behind a gated home in the Santa Monica Mountains. All new appliances, w/d and flooring. Central heat & AC. Private lawn and gazebo. Tandem parking.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Palisades
15500 Sunset Blvd. #104
15500 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1770 sqft
LUXURY CONDO WITH EVERY POSSIBLE UPGRADE! - This unit is as nice as it gets. 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths, newer hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, new bathrooms with steam shower, all audio/visual equipment built in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
29441 Mulholland Highway
29441 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3714 sqft
Stunning 1999 custom home in Agoura Hills with views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Interior design of nostalgic and eclectic Spanish/Western inspiration. The single-story home lies on 1.
Verified
1 of 111
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
41 Units Available
Pico
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,722
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,017
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
8 Units Available
Brentwood
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property has a rooftop lounge, amazing views, an interactive lobby and on-site fitness center. Apartments feature European cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and security systems. Brentwood Place Shopping Center and Interstate 405 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
58 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
77 Units Available
Mid-City
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,042
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,457
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
25 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,766
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
26 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,391
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,044
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
7 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,773
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
8 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,384
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,089
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,675
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Monica
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,680
540 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
