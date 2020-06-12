/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 PM
251 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace
1 Unit Available
27475 WINDING WAY E
27475 Winding Way, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27475 WINDING WAY E in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Malibu Park
1 Unit Available
6134 Busch Drive
6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
4254 AVENIDA DE LA ENCINAL
4254 Avenida De La Encinal, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,250
4100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4254 AVENIDA DE LA ENCINAL in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
24320 Malibu Road
24320 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$37,000
2202 sqft
Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
31727 Pacific Coast
31727 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
Short term or long term lease! Please contact listing agent for more details.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Malibu Park
1 Unit Available
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE
6453 Guernsey Avenue, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
21613 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21613 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33461 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
24608 MALIBU ROAD
24608 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24608 MALIBU ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31220 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE
26901 Seavista Drive, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22540 CARBON MESA ROAD
22540 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22540 CARBON MESA ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
6936 FERNHILL DRIVE
6936 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6936 FERNHILL DRIVE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31412 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
27082 MALIBU COVE COLONY DRIVE
27082 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27082 MALIBU COVE COLONY DRIVE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD
23901 Malibu Knolls Road, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33406 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$32,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28026 Sea Lane Drive
28026 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 28026 Sea Lane Drive in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
6750 FERNHILL DRIVE
6750 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6750 FERNHILL DRIVE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
23614 MALIBU COLONY ROAD
23614 Malibu Colony Road, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23614 MALIBU COLONY ROAD in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Malibu Park
1 Unit Available
6368 SEA STAR DRIVE
6368 Sea Star Drive, Malibu, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6368 SEA STAR DRIVE in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29680 ZUMA BAY Way
29680 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1584 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3BR town home w/ sensational ocean, whitewater and coastline views. Excellent end unit location in quiet guard gated complex on the bluffs above Zuma Beach. Direct access to nice sandy beach below.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28364 Rey De Copas Lane
28364 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1639 sqft
Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light.
1 of 27
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.
Similar Pages
Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu 3 BedroomsMalibu Accessible Apartments
Malibu Apartments with BalconyMalibu Apartments with GarageMalibu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMalibu Apartments with ParkingMalibu Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA