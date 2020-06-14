Apartment List
/
CA
/
malibu
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

207 Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Malibu renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
3775 Puerco Canyon Road
3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,945
1500 sqft
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Malibu Park
1 Unit Available
6134 Busch Drive
6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,900
3315 sqft
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22548 Pacific Coast Highway
22548 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
900 sqft
Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
23901 Civic Center Way
23901 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CALL TIFFANY FOR SHOWINGS (805) 469-8391. Tastefully upgraded unit at Malibu Canyon Village.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29680 ZUMA BAY Way
29680 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1584 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3BR town home w/ sensational ocean, whitewater and coastline views. Excellent end unit location in quiet guard gated complex on the bluffs above Zuma Beach. Direct access to nice sandy beach below.
Results within 5 miles of Malibu

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
842 Radcliffe Ave.
842 Radcliffe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
Great Home for Lease in Prestigious Pacific Palisades - Fantastic home in prestigious Pacific Palisades perfect for a family. Very private and large front yard and backyard. Hardwood flooring and gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
14594 Gallaudet Place
14594 Gallaudet Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272 - Rent: $9,000 Per Month - Deposit: $9,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
641 Via de La Paz
641 Via De La Paz, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
Your Peaceful Home - Via de la Paz - includes separate guest house - This prime Palisades property includes a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home and separate 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
863 Haverford Ave.
863 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1200 sqft
Move-in ready 2+1 duplex in PRIME Pacific Palisades location! (863 Haverford) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2nd floor unit FOR LEASE in Pacific Palisades duplex! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Palisades Village; half a block to

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
16844 Monte Hermoso Drive
16844 Monte Hermoso Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6250 sqft
Reside amongst the natural beauty, tranquility & security the Palisades Highlands are revered for.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15340 Albright Street
15340 Albright Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the center of town in Pacific Palisades walking distance from Caruso's Palisades Village and Temescal Canyon.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11844 S Beach Club Way
11844 South Beach Club Way, Ventura County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2062 sqft
Gorgeous Malibu beachfront getaway with gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, brand new wood floors, tumbled marble baths, and captivating ocean views from every room! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that opens to a bright and inviting family room leading

1 of 16

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 10 miles of Malibu
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Marina Del Rey
56 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,128
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,788
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Marina Del Rey
20 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,749
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,529
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,004
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,867
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,709
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
543 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Ocean Park
3 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Encino
6 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Malibu, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Malibu renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

