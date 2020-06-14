Apartment List
242 Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA with garage

Malibu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace
1 Unit Available
27475 WINDING WAY E
27475 Winding Way, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
4939 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27475 WINDING WAY E in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Malibu Park
1 Unit Available
6134 Busch Drive
6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,900
3315 sqft
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22548 Pacific Coast Highway
22548 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
900 sqft
Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
24320 Malibu Road
24320 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$37,000
2202 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28370 Rey De Copas Lane
28370 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1378 sqft
Call Tiffany for a Private Showing (805) 469-8391. Take in beautiful mature landscape views from your tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances and ocean views from the comfort of your living room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33406 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$32,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28026 Sea Lane Drive
28026 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
3795 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 28026 Sea Lane Drive in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29680 ZUMA BAY Way
29680 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1584 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3BR town home w/ sensational ocean, whitewater and coastline views. Excellent end unit location in quiet guard gated complex on the bluffs above Zuma Beach. Direct access to nice sandy beach below.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28364 Rey De Copas Lane
28364 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1639 sqft
Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3658 sqft
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.
Results within 5 miles of Malibu

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
14594 Gallaudet Place
14594 Gallaudet Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272 - Rent: $9,000 Per Month - Deposit: $9,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
641 Via de La Paz
641 Via De La Paz, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
Your Peaceful Home - Via de la Paz - includes separate guest house - This prime Palisades property includes a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home and separate 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with laundry.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
16672 CALLE ARBOLADA
16672 Calle Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
3847 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
712 MUSKINGUM AVE
712 Muskingum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2053 sqft
Idyllic home on a quiet, tree-lined street in Pacific Palisades. This 3-bedroom fully furnished home boasts an open floorplan on the main level, including the dining area, living room with fireplace and family room, all saturated in natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15340 Albright Street
15340 Albright Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the center of town in Pacific Palisades walking distance from Caruso's Palisades Village and Temescal Canyon.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
16641 Calle Brittany
16641 Calle Brittany, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4451 sqft
Located within the gates of the "Peninsula" neighborhood, a contemporary Mediterranean style home awaits. Just under 4,500 sq. ft., this home presents breathtaking ocean and canyon views.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
1450 LN LACHMAN
1450 Lachman Lane, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
2275 sqft
This mid-century ranch-style home soars above Marquez Knolls and all of Pacific Palisades, boasting jaw-dropping panoramic ocean, mountain, Catalina, and city views from almost every room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15225 Palisades Village Ln.
15225 Palisades Village Ln, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,500
2211 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15225 Palisades Village Ln. in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 10 miles of Malibu
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Pico
40 Units Available
AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,892
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,520
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,080
1555 sqft
Conveniently located in the Mid-City neighborhood of Santa Monica. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances in units with ocean and city views. Close to hiking trails and restaurants. Spa, pool, and cardio room available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,319
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Encino
6 Units Available
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Malibu, CA

Malibu apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

