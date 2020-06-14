/
1 bedroom apartments
125 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22001 Pacific Cost Hwy
22001 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22001 Pacific Cost Hwy in Malibu. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Malibu
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15516 Sunset Boulevard
15516 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,899
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15516 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
17350 W SUNSET
17350 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
628 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17350 W SUNSET in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 10 miles of Malibu
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,529
844 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Downtown Santa Monica
10 Units Available
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,705
543 sqft
Ideally situated just one block from Third Street Promenade. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with city and courtyard views. Community features a rooftop swimming pool, a movie-screening room and multiple on-site shops and restaurants.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Brentwood
10 Units Available
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
723 sqft
Picasso Brentwood is NOW OPEN!
Mid-City
75 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
594 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Venice
5 Units Available
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
638 sqft
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
19 Units Available
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
1259 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Downtown Santa Monica
7 Units Available
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
545 sqft
Beachfront living at its best. Located between Shutters Hotel and Santa Monica Pier. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Valet parking, fitness center, and rooftop sky lounge.
Venice
44 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,572
744 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Malibu Canyon Apartments
54 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
575 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Marina Del Rey
56 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,294
770 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Marina Del Rey
23 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
707 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
827 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,867
906 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Downtown Santa Monica
8 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Ocean Park
3 Units Available
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,173
475 sqft
Unfortunately, this link does not work. http://www.apartmentlist.com/ca/santa-monica/citrus-suites I could not complete this piece because the link that is provided here does not work and I did not have time to email.
West Los Angeles
10 Units Available
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,467
622 sqft
Luxury community amenities include 24-hour gym, rooftop grilling space and dog park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location for commuters, close to I-10.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
