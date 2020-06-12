/
2 bedroom apartments
205 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
3775 Puerco Canyon Road
3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,945
1500 sqft
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22548 Pacific Coast Highway
22548 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
900 sqft
Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences.
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
23901 Civic Center Way
23901 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
895 sqft
CALL TIFFANY FOR SHOWINGS (805) 469-8391. Tastefully upgraded unit at Malibu Canyon Village.
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28370 Rey De Copas Lane
28370 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1378 sqft
Call Tiffany for a Private Showing (805) 469-8391. Take in beautiful mature landscape views from your tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances and ocean views from the comfort of your living room.
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE
7089 Birdview Avenue, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$27,500
2571 sqft
7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE
7089 Birdview Avenue, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$27,500
2571 sqft
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
863 Haverford Ave.
863 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1200 sqft
Move-in ready 2+1 duplex in PRIME Pacific Palisades location! (863 Haverford) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2nd floor unit FOR LEASE in Pacific Palisades duplex! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Palisades Village; half a block to
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
14594 Gallaudet Place
14594 Gallaudet Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272 - Rent: $9,000 Per Month - Deposit: $9,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15516 Sunset Boulevard
15516 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
15516 Sunset Boulevard
15516 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15340 Albright Street
15340 Albright Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the center of town in Pacific Palisades walking distance from Caruso's Palisades Village and Temescal Canyon.
1 Unit Available
30116 Mulholland Highway Guesthouse
30116 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
740 sqft
Fully renovated private guesthouse with beautiful mountain views located behind a gated home in the Santa Monica Mountains. All new appliances, w/d and flooring. Central heat & AC. Private lawn and gazebo. Tandem parking.
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
101 OCEAN AVE
101 Ocean Way, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,350
1396 sqft
Experience the best of Santa Monica in one of the city's most coveted and iconic buildings, 101 Ocean. Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Canyon and unparalleled sunsets all year round.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1013 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Malibu Canyon Apartments
52 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
886 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Brentwood
8 Units Available
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
1187 sqft
This property has a rooftop lounge, amazing views, an interactive lobby and on-site fitness center. Apartments feature European cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and security systems. Brentwood Place Shopping Center and Interstate 405 are both nearby.
Marina Del Rey
54 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1141 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Marina Del Rey
17 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,019
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Marina Del Rey
22 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
17 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1259 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
