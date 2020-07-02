/
71 Luxury Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA
Winding Way-De Butts Terrace
27475 WINDING WAY E
27475 Winding Way, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
4939 sqft
This private and gated, the ocean-view estate is nestled in the foothills in the exclusive Winding Way neighborhood on approximately 1.83 acres.
Malibu Park
6134 Busch Drive
6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,900
3315 sqft
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer.
Eastern Malibu
24320 Malibu Road
24320 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$37,000
2202 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ.
Western Malibu
31727 Pacific Coast
31727 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,500
3440 sqft
Short term or long term lease! Please contact listing agent for more details.
Malibu Park
6453 GUERNSEY AVENUE
6453 Guernsey Avenue, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
3455 sqft
Contemporary single-level by Scott Gillen. Enormous windows, wide glass doors, whitewater views, wood floors, exposed-beam ceilings, abundant custom cabinetry, open layout for grand indoor-outdoor entertaining. Private, gorgeously landscaped.
Western Malibu
33461 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33461 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Rest and relaxation in this cozy three bedroom and two bath home on approximately one acre with beautiful ocean and mountains views with Santa Barbara Island positioned out front to insure spectacular sunsets.
Central Malibu
24608 MALIBU ROAD
24608 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
3412 sqft
Malibu oceanfront house w/huge decks, spectacular views, wood floors, & high, wood-beamed ceilings. Keypad entry, wraparound front courtyard w/sunshade, fire pit, built-in seating, dining table. Entry-level has 2 en-suite bdrms.
Western Malibu
31220 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31220 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
4062 sqft
Perfect for entertaining, bright stylish contemporary with ocean views. Sunken living room/bar/den has high ceilings, wraparound windows, dramatic rock wall fireplace.
Central Malibu
26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE
26901 Seavista Drive, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$65,000
10114 sqft
Gated Malibu architectural commands panoramic shoreline/ocean/island vistas. Decks & terraces invite resort living & impressive entertaining. Open-plan design and meticulous construction with vanishing doors, coral stone floors, & elevator.
Eastern Malibu
22540 CARBON MESA ROAD
22540 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
5427 sqft
Gated and private, this open-plan residence was custom-designed by architect Frank Israel with dramatic angles, abundant glass, high ceilings, expansive skylights, & hardwood floors.
Point Dume
6936 FERNHILL DRIVE
6936 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4577 sqft
Magnificent gated two-story Mediterranean estate providing privacy in a truly sensational and peaceful setting. Located on beautiful Point Dume, the approx. 4,577 sq. ft.
Western Malibu
31412 BROAD BEACH ROAD
31412 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
4974 sqft
Broad Beach residence combines open layout, classic finishes, & exceptionally fine construction with high ceilings, wood floors, expansive windows, & spectacular whitewater views.
Central Malibu
27082 MALIBU COVE COLONY DRIVE
27082 Malibu Cove Colony Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3412 sqft
The Ultimate in Luxury & Hospitality! Ultra Contemporary oceanfront home on Malibu Cove Colony Drive.
Point Dume
7089 BIRDVIEW AVENUE
7089 Birdview Avenue, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$27,500
2571 sqft
This contemporary Cape Cod, 2 bedrooms with 2.5 baths is situated on the panoramic Birdview bluff overlooking the blue Pacific. The open living room, with fireplace, has glass panel doors that open up to wraparound, wood decks.
Eastern Malibu
23901 MALIBU KNOLLS ROAD
23901 Malibu Knolls Road, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
3111 sqft
Close to Pepperdine & the beach, this gated Malibu Knolls home is spacious and private, with a sweeping panorama of ocean, islands, & coastline. Bright, open interior has wood floors, high ceilings, contemporary flair.
Western Malibu
33406 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
33406 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$32,500
Located on one of the most desirable private beaches in Malibu, this tri-level chic, Architectural masterpiece is the ultimate in coastal living.
Central Malibu
28026 Sea Lane Drive
28026 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
3795 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate Malibu summer vacation in one of the most stunning estates on the prestigious Paradise Cove beach. Located behind private gates with direct beach access is this 4 bedroom/5 bath home with detached guest bungalow.
Central Malibu
6750 FERNHILL DRIVE
6750 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
2336 sqft
The perfect house for entertaining, this gated, updated, immaculate single-level Point Dume lease has high ceilings, hardwood floors, great flow, attractive contemporary furnishings, and loads of light, plus lots of decks, patio, and garden space
Eastern Malibu
23614 MALIBU COLONY ROAD
23614 Malibu Colony Road, Malibu, CA
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
4773 sqft
Bold design and modern features coalesce in this newly remodeled three-story beach house. Located in the guard-gated community of Malibu Colony, this 5 bedroom/5 bath home w/custom stone floors, fabric walls, and hand-selected designer elements.
Malibu Park
6368 SEA STAR DRIVE
6368 Sea Star Drive, Malibu, CA
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
6257 sqft
Located in the desirable Sea Star Estates is this double-gated Mediterranean-style estate with GH and panoramic ocean views.
Eastern Malibu
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3658 sqft
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.
Pacific Palisades
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
Pacific Palisades
17720 Porto Marina Way
17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$23,950
3800 sqft
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach.
Pacific Palisades
815 Ln El Oro
815 El Oro Lane, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8230 sqft
Incredible Ocean View Modern Compound in the highly coveted neighborhood; The Knolls...
