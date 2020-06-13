Apartment List
/
CA
/
malibu
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

294 Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA with balcony

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
3775 Puerco Canyon Road
3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,945
1500 sqft
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Malibu Park
1 Unit Available
6134 Busch Drive
6134 Busch Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,900
3315 sqft
Summer Rental !!! Offered at $14,900 per month for June, July, August, and September. Also available for year lease at $8,450/month. California Dreaming !!! Welcome to all the warmth and opulence that Malibu Park has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22548 Pacific Coast Highway
22548 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
900 sqft
Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
24320 Malibu Road
24320 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$37,000
2202 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step through gated entry into a lush tropical walled courtyard surrounded by mature trees, succulents and flowers with approximately 39' long heated swimming pool, ocean view spa and built in BBQ.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28370 Rey De Copas Lane
28370 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1378 sqft
Call Tiffany for a Private Showing (805) 469-8391. Take in beautiful mature landscape views from your tastefully upgraded kitchen complete with stainless appliances and ocean views from the comfort of your living room.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29680 ZUMA BAY Way
29680 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1584 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3BR town home w/ sensational ocean, whitewater and coastline views. Excellent end unit location in quiet guard gated complex on the bluffs above Zuma Beach. Direct access to nice sandy beach below.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28364 Rey De Copas Lane
28364 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1639 sqft
Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3658 sqft
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
14594 Gallaudet Place
14594 Gallaudet Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272 - Rent: $9,000 Per Month - Deposit: $9,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
863 Haverford Ave.
863 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1200 sqft
Move-in ready 2+1 duplex in PRIME Pacific Palisades location! (863 Haverford) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2nd floor unit FOR LEASE in Pacific Palisades duplex! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Palisades Village; half a block to

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
641 Via de La Paz
641 Via De La Paz, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,500
Your Peaceful Home - Via de la Paz - includes separate guest house - This prime Palisades property includes a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home and separate 1 bedroom 1 bathroom guest house with laundry.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
712 MUSKINGUM AVE
712 Muskingum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2053 sqft
Idyllic home on a quiet, tree-lined street in Pacific Palisades. This 3-bedroom fully furnished home boasts an open floorplan on the main level, including the dining area, living room with fireplace and family room, all saturated in natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15340 Albright Street
15340 Albright Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the center of town in Pacific Palisades walking distance from Caruso's Palisades Village and Temescal Canyon.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
17720 Porto Marina Way
17720 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
3800 sqft
From every room you will see the most commanding ocean views available in the Pacific Palisades. Located just off of PCH, and with a short walk, you can be at a swimmable beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
16641 Calle Brittany
16641 Calle Brittany, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4451 sqft
Located within the gates of the "Peninsula" neighborhood, a contemporary Mediterranean style home awaits. Just under 4,500 sq. ft., this home presents breathtaking ocean and canyon views.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
223 Giardino Way
223 Giardino Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2109 sqft
JUST 5 BLOCKS FROM BEACH! SERENE & TRANQUIL SETTING ON QUIET AND PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC OFF TRAMONTO. LIGHT AND BRIGHT 3+3.75, PLUS DEN/OFFICE OR GUEST'S ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN W/HIGH QUALITY APPLIANCES& BREAKFAST AREA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11844 S Beach Club Way
11844 South Beach Club Way, Ventura County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2062 sqft
Gorgeous Malibu beachfront getaway with gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, brand new wood floors, tumbled marble baths, and captivating ocean views from every room! Enjoy the gourmet kitchen that opens to a bright and inviting family room leading

1 of 16

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,019
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
West Los Angeles
2 Units Available
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
1270 sqft
Spacious apartments with excellent natural lighting and air conditioning. Community includes a valet dry cleaning service and is access controlled. Seconds from Santa Monica Boulevard. Near UCLA and shops and eateries on Wilshire Boulevard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Malibu, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Malibu renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

