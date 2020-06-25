All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 900 South Figueroa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
900 South Figueroa Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

900 South Figueroa Street

900 Figueroa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

900 Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,160* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,280* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,490* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,590* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this beautiful one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Downtown home with stunning views over the city. (ID #LAX243)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Downtown apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Media Room
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in DTLA, this furnished apartment invites you to explore the heart of one of LAs fastest-growing neighborhoods. Today, the area represents the central business district of the city and hosts the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), a world-class convention and exhibition space. From museums, like The Broad, to restaurants and bars in the Historic Core or concerts and sporting events in South Park, this modern metropolis offers a well-balanced blend of business and pleasure. Among the top attractions of the area is the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Some people say that the experience of hearing a performance in its main hall is like being inside a violin. The Arts District and Chinatown are also two of the trendiest spots in Los Angeles with new restaurants and nightlife options.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 South Figueroa Street have any available units?
900 South Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 South Figueroa Street have?
Some of 900 South Figueroa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 South Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 South Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 South Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 South Figueroa Street is pet friendly.
Does 900 South Figueroa Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 South Figueroa Street offers parking.
Does 900 South Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 South Figueroa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 South Figueroa Street have a pool?
Yes, 900 South Figueroa Street has a pool.
Does 900 South Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 900 South Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 South Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 South Figueroa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College