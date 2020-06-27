8456 Columbus Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE IN NORTH HILLS! - Property Id: 137582



BEAUTIFUL SINGLE APT FOR RENT IN THE AREA OF NORTH HILLS. CLOSE TO 405 &101 FREEWAYS, CLOSE TO LOCAL SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING MALL.

CALL TODAY!!! ASK FOR MGR BLANCA (818) 894-5770



KEY FEATURES

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Pets Policy: Pets allowed with a $500 deposit

Laundry in building

Pool in building

Property Type: Apartment



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Stove/Oven

Ceiling fans

Cable-ready

Hard-wood floor

A/C

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137582p

