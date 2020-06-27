All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

8456 Columbus Ave

8456 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8456 Columbus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE IN NORTH HILLS! - Property Id: 137582

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE APT FOR RENT IN THE AREA OF NORTH HILLS. CLOSE TO 405 &101 FREEWAYS, CLOSE TO LOCAL SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING MALL.
CALL TODAY!!! ASK FOR MGR BLANCA (818) 894-5770

KEY FEATURES
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Pets Policy: Pets allowed with a $500 deposit
Laundry in building
Pool in building
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Stove/Oven
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
Hard-wood floor
A/C
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137582p
Property Id 137582

(RLNE5042891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8456 Columbus Ave have any available units?
8456 Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8456 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 8456 Columbus Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8456 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8456 Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8456 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8456 Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8456 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 8456 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8456 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8456 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8456 Columbus Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8456 Columbus Ave has a pool.
Does 8456 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 8456 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8456 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8456 Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

