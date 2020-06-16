All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7951 Zelzah Ave

7951 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7951 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Dont miss out on this charming home! Inside, youll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

(RLNE4647311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7951 Zelzah Ave have any available units?
7951 Zelzah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7951 Zelzah Ave have?
Some of 7951 Zelzah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7951 Zelzah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7951 Zelzah Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7951 Zelzah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7951 Zelzah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7951 Zelzah Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7951 Zelzah Ave does offer parking.
Does 7951 Zelzah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7951 Zelzah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7951 Zelzah Ave have a pool?
No, 7951 Zelzah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7951 Zelzah Ave have accessible units?
No, 7951 Zelzah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7951 Zelzah Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7951 Zelzah Ave has units with dishwashers.
