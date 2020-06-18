All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:07 PM

7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive

7346 Pacific View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7346 Pacific View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Dramatic 3-Level Architectural offering almost 3,900 SF of contemporary living nestled on a quiet and secluded cul-de-sac among the celebrity homes off Mulholland and Outpost Estates. Main floor is all entertainment - large Living Room with high beamed ceilings, fireplace, and incredible views, raised Dining area leading to large gourmet Kitchen feat 4-burner Viking stove top, microwave, and double oven, comfy Family Rm, & guest Powder rm. Two sets of sliders lead to the very private backyard with fire pit, two waterfalls, and grassy back and side lawns. Massive Master Suite upstairs with fireplace, sitting area and walk-in-closet, and expansive views. Two more bedrooms upstairs, one with en-suite bath, the other with balcony and hall bath. The 1st floor 4th bedroom is a multi-purpose full guest suite/in-law w addtl space for media room, gym, or recording studio. Avail furnished/unfurnished, short/long term (inquire about pricing). Also for sale $2M with seller carry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have any available units?
7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have?
Some of 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
