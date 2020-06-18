7346 PACIFIC VIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym parking garage guest suite media room

Dramatic 3-Level Architectural offering almost 3,900 SF of contemporary living nestled on a quiet and secluded cul-de-sac among the celebrity homes off Mulholland and Outpost Estates. Main floor is all entertainment - large Living Room with high beamed ceilings, fireplace, and incredible views, raised Dining area leading to large gourmet Kitchen feat 4-burner Viking stove top, microwave, and double oven, comfy Family Rm, & guest Powder rm. Two sets of sliders lead to the very private backyard with fire pit, two waterfalls, and grassy back and side lawns. Massive Master Suite upstairs with fireplace, sitting area and walk-in-closet, and expansive views. Two more bedrooms upstairs, one with en-suite bath, the other with balcony and hall bath. The 1st floor 4th bedroom is a multi-purpose full guest suite/in-law w addtl space for media room, gym, or recording studio. Avail furnished/unfurnished, short/long term (inquire about pricing). Also for sale $2M with seller carry.