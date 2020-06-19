All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

6148 Aldama St

6148 Aldama Street · (213) 640-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6148 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Killer 1BR in Highland Park w/xtra office space! - Property Id: 261650

Stop by Thursday 6/11 at 10:30 AM for a viewing!
Please text if you can make it by: 213-640-9404.

Move in special: First 3 months of rent are offered at a 30% discount. 2nd Month may be prorated depending on move-in date.

INCREDIBLE HIGHLAND PARK AREA
THIS WILL BE YOUR NEW HOME!

This unit has a special extra space which you can use to be an office or a smaller size 2nd bedroom!!!!

Energy/water efficient design
In-unit washer/dryer
Low flow toilets
Oodles of cabinet space
A/C, Heat
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
Granite counter tops
One parking space provided
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Small Dogs Allowed
Large Dogs Allowed
Cats Allowed
Smoking is Not Allowed
Cable Ready
Wired For Internet
Laminate, tile and carpet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261650
Property Id 261650

(RLNE5864642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 Aldama St have any available units?
6148 Aldama St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6148 Aldama St have?
Some of 6148 Aldama St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6148 Aldama St currently offering any rent specials?
6148 Aldama St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 Aldama St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6148 Aldama St is pet friendly.
Does 6148 Aldama St offer parking?
Yes, 6148 Aldama St does offer parking.
Does 6148 Aldama St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6148 Aldama St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 Aldama St have a pool?
No, 6148 Aldama St does not have a pool.
Does 6148 Aldama St have accessible units?
No, 6148 Aldama St does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 Aldama St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6148 Aldama St has units with dishwashers.
