3318 Rowena Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3318 Rowena Avenue

3318 Rowena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Rowena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
internet access
media room
Brand New Lower Corner Unit 1BR/1BA Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen in Highly Coveted Los Feliz Proper Pocket Neighborhood. Ranked one of the best neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles every year. Beautiful Hardwood Floors + Premium High Quality Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Chef Hood Range Vent and gorgeous recessed lighting brings in tons light. Huge Bathroom with Brand New Shower and Tub. Whisper Quiet A/C and Heat. Brand New Washer Dryer in Unit with 1 on-site covered parking space in Prime Los Feliz. Gorgeous natural hardwood throughout. High end flooring and finishes (Herringbone Carrara Marble Tile) including designer lighting in bathrooms and large oversized bedrooms with tons of closet space. Designer Kitchen Backsplash. Mid Century Oversized Bay Windows let in tons of natural light. Super peaceful and quiet mostly single family home neighborhood. Tree lined streets. Located only a few blocks from the world famous Griffith Park Observatory and hiking trails, The Greek Theatre, Little Doms, all the legendary bars and restaurants on Vermont and famous local coffee shops in Los Feliz, Silverlake, and Atwater. Echo Park and DTLA just a short 7-13 min drive depending on traffic. Hollywood is just 5 min away! Super close to everything. Trader Joe's, Gelson's, and Starbucks just a few blocks away!! 1 assigned space in carport. Ample street parking in mostly single family neighborhood. 12 month lease. OAC. By appointment only.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)

***2495.00 PRICE REFLECTS Special MOVE-IN BEFORE June 1st PROMOTION*****Contact me directly for details 310-975-4064***Reflects SUBSTANTIAL RENT CREDIT CONCESSION for OAC Applicants***

- TOP OF THE LINE DESIGNER FINISHES
- RECESSED LIGHTING AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT
- LARGE 1BR WITH TONS OF Gorgeous WINDOWS
- BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER IN UNIT
- BRAND NEW WHISPER QUIET A/C and HEAT (STATE OF THE ART TECH)
- 1 COVERED PARKING SPACE

Loc

(RLNE5717350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Rowena Avenue have any available units?
3318 Rowena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Rowena Avenue have?
Some of 3318 Rowena Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Rowena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Rowena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Rowena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 Rowena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3318 Rowena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Rowena Avenue offers parking.
Does 3318 Rowena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 Rowena Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Rowena Avenue have a pool?
No, 3318 Rowena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Rowena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3318 Rowena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Rowena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 Rowena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
