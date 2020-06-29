3318 Rowena Avenue

Amenities

Brand New Lower Corner Unit 1BR/1BA Ultra Modern Chef Kitchen in Highly Coveted Los Feliz Proper Pocket Neighborhood. Ranked one of the best neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles every year. Beautiful Hardwood Floors + Premium High Quality Stainless Steel Appliances, Luxury Chef Hood Range Vent and gorgeous recessed lighting brings in tons light. Huge Bathroom with Brand New Shower and Tub. Whisper Quiet A/C and Heat. Brand New Washer Dryer in Unit with 1 on-site covered parking space in Prime Los Feliz. Gorgeous natural hardwood throughout. High end flooring and finishes (Herringbone Carrara Marble Tile) including designer lighting in bathrooms and large oversized bedrooms with tons of closet space. Designer Kitchen Backsplash. Mid Century Oversized Bay Windows let in tons of natural light. Super peaceful and quiet mostly single family home neighborhood. Tree lined streets. Located only a few blocks from the world famous Griffith Park Observatory and hiking trails, The Greek Theatre, Little Doms, all the legendary bars and restaurants on Vermont and famous local coffee shops in Los Feliz, Silverlake, and Atwater. Echo Park and DTLA just a short 7-13 min drive depending on traffic. Hollywood is just 5 min away! Super close to everything. Trader Joe's, Gelson's, and Starbucks just a few blocks away!! 1 assigned space in carport. Ample street parking in mostly single family neighborhood. 12 month lease. OAC. By appointment only.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text message only please for ultra fast response)



***2495.00 PRICE REFLECTS Special MOVE-IN BEFORE June 1st PROMOTION*****Contact me directly for details 310-975-4064***Reflects SUBSTANTIAL RENT CREDIT CONCESSION for OAC Applicants***



- TOP OF THE LINE DESIGNER FINISHES

- RECESSED LIGHTING AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT

- LARGE 1BR WITH TONS OF Gorgeous WINDOWS

- BRAND NEW WASHER DRYER IN UNIT

- BRAND NEW WHISPER QUIET A/C and HEAT (STATE OF THE ART TECH)

- 1 COVERED PARKING SPACE



