23409 Sidlee Place
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:07 PM

23409 Sidlee Place

23409 Sidlee Place · No Longer Available
Location

23409 Sidlee Place, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 23409 Sidlee Place, Harbor City, CA 90710
- Rent: $2,850 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,200
- Credit Score of 600 or Better
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx 1,200 Sq.Ft.

- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Appliances: Stainless Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Recessed Lighting
- Newer Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans
- Granite Counter Tops
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Central Heating
- New Dual Pane Windows with Coverings
- 2 Car Garage with Work Table
- Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage
- Large Back Yard with Patio
- Utilities Included: None
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23409 Sidlee Place have any available units?
23409 Sidlee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23409 Sidlee Place have?
Some of 23409 Sidlee Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23409 Sidlee Place currently offering any rent specials?
23409 Sidlee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23409 Sidlee Place pet-friendly?
No, 23409 Sidlee Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23409 Sidlee Place offer parking?
Yes, 23409 Sidlee Place offers parking.
Does 23409 Sidlee Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23409 Sidlee Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23409 Sidlee Place have a pool?
No, 23409 Sidlee Place does not have a pool.
Does 23409 Sidlee Place have accessible units?
No, 23409 Sidlee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 23409 Sidlee Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23409 Sidlee Place has units with dishwashers.
