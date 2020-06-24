Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 23409 Sidlee Place, Harbor City, CA 90710
- Rent: $2,850 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,200
- Credit Score of 600 or Better
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx 1,200 Sq.Ft.
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Appliances: Stainless Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Recessed Lighting
- Newer Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans
- Granite Counter Tops
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Central Heating
- New Dual Pane Windows with Coverings
- 2 Car Garage with Work Table
- Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage
- Large Back Yard with Patio
- Utilities Included: None
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.