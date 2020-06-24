Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



Address: 23409 Sidlee Place, Harbor City, CA 90710

- Rent: $2,850 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,200

- Credit Score of 600 or Better

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Approx 1,200 Sq.Ft.



- Hardwood Flooring Throughout

- Appliances: Stainless Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

- Recessed Lighting

- Newer Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans

- Granite Counter Tops

- Plenty of Storage Space

- Central Heating

- New Dual Pane Windows with Coverings

- 2 Car Garage with Work Table

- Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage

- Large Back Yard with Patio

- Utilities Included: None

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.