All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1703 S Burlington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1703 S Burlington Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

1703 S Burlington Avenue

1703 South Burlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1703 South Burlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 Bath top unit home in Pico Union area of Los Angeles. This historic foursquare craftsman consist of two buildings with 2-units each plus 10+ parking spots. Built in 1919 this rarity exudes history, character, and charm. These beautiful homes have been remodeled from top to bottom and inside/out with all new wood flooring, new windows, new electrical, new plumbing, new recessed lighting, new kitchens, new bathrooms, new appliances, central AC units, new fixtures, new inside/outside paint, new cement, new front landscape, new front fencing, and the list goes on. The front building consists of two units with 2-bed and 1-bath each and the rear-detached building consists of a 1-bed 1-bath downstairs and a studio unit up top. There's washer/dryer hookups in the units and plenty of parking space for each unit. Located less than 1 mile away from Staples Center and all of the Downtown LA attractions. Also near USC, Los Angeles Football Club Stadium, LA Coliseum, schools, and shopping centers. Water/Trash included. Possible small pet with deposit. This property will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 S Burlington Avenue have any available units?
1703 S Burlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 S Burlington Avenue have?
Some of 1703 S Burlington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 S Burlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1703 S Burlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 S Burlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 S Burlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1703 S Burlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1703 S Burlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1703 S Burlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 S Burlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 S Burlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1703 S Burlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1703 S Burlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1703 S Burlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 S Burlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 S Burlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College