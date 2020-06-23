1317 Devlin Drive

Amenities

This is a modern home in the Hollywood Hills. The property is located on a quiet cul de sac street and less than a minute to Sunset. There are awesome views of the sunrise and of downtown la. Enjoy peace and tranquility or build a great two story home Per labd. High end stainless steel appliances in a very spacious kitchen are a chefs dream. The spacious bedrooms have drenched sun light. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and and a soaking tub. The jacuzzi is a perfect place to watch tv or have a drink. Front deck is 60 feet long and a great place to have lounge chairs. The roof above the garage goes great with wicker furniture and umbrella. Pets allowed.