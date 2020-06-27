Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
Los Angeles, CA
11122 EXPOSITION
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11122 EXPOSITION
11122 Exposition Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
11122 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have any available units?
11122 EXPOSITION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 11122 EXPOSITION currently offering any rent specials?
11122 EXPOSITION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11122 EXPOSITION pet-friendly?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION offer parking?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not offer parking.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have a pool?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not have a pool.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have accessible units?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not have accessible units.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have units with dishwashers?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have units with air conditioning?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not have units with air conditioning.
