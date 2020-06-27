All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11122 EXPOSITION.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11122 EXPOSITION
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

11122 EXPOSITION

11122 Exposition Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11122 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11122 EXPOSITION have any available units?
11122 EXPOSITION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11122 EXPOSITION currently offering any rent specials?
11122 EXPOSITION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11122 EXPOSITION pet-friendly?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION offer parking?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not offer parking.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have a pool?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not have a pool.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have accessible units?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not have accessible units.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have units with dishwashers?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11122 EXPOSITION have units with air conditioning?
No, 11122 EXPOSITION does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College