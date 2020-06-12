All apartments in Los Angeles
1038 South Mariposa Avenue

1038 South Mariposa Avenue · (424) 279-8566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1038 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-in special of $2999/month
Includes 2 gated, indoor parking spaces

Modern, spacious luxury 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom apartment with lots of amenities. Including: Spacious and open floorplans; Kitchens with custom Italian Cabinetry by Modulo Cucine and Caesarstone countertops; Lofty 10'4 - 10'6 Ceilings; Luxe master baths with oversized walk-in showers.

Note that pictures show a furnished unit and may differ from actual, available unit.

Detailed information at www.mariposa1038.com

Virtual Tour of the Exterior:
https://www.mariposa1038.com/exterior-virtual-tour
At the award-winning Mariposa1038, luxury is in the details. Contemporary kitchens with custom Italian cabinetry and exquisite finishes are hallmarks of every one + creative space, as well as every two-bedroom home. By day, sunlight spills through the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame sweeping views of the city. At nightfall, the play of light and shadows is magical. Boasting sleek interiors and generously spacious floor plans, every home is a quiet counterpoint to one of LA's most vibrant neighborhoods. Sunrise and sunset 360 rooftop views further heighten the splendor of Mariposa1038. All units have exterior access and can be cooled by holistic and sustainable methods of cross ventilation. A rooftop deck provides additional outdoor space and skyline views.

Plenty of amenities, including: Controlled Access Community, Courtyard With Grass Area, Resident Reserved Parking Garage, Sunrise / Sunset Rooftop Terrace Deck, dedicated EV charging spots.

Detailed information at www.mariposa1038.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue have any available units?
1038 South Mariposa Avenue has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue have?
Some of 1038 South Mariposa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 South Mariposa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1038 South Mariposa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 South Mariposa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 South Mariposa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 South Mariposa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
