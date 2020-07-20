All apartments in Long Beach
Royal Palms

100 Atlantic Ave · No Longer Available
Location

100 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT OPPORTUNITIY TO LIVE IN LONG BEACH IN A HIGH RISE UNIT WITH AMAZING VEIWS!!

This condominium on the 7th floor offers lots of natural light and breathtaking views to the queen Mary and Long Beach Harbor.This unit features upgraded kitchen with granite countertops.The living space has beautiful porcelain floors and recessed lighting threw out and bathroom is upgraded.Minutes from pine street ,Museums ,galleries , beaches ,pike ,walking distance to markets and restaurants and to all city attractions all this unit need is you !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Palms have any available units?
Royal Palms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is Royal Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Palms pet-friendly?
No, Royal Palms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does Royal Palms offer parking?
No, Royal Palms does not offer parking.
Does Royal Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Palms have a pool?
No, Royal Palms does not have a pool.
Does Royal Palms have accessible units?
No, Royal Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Palms have units with dishwashers?
No, Royal Palms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Palms have units with air conditioning?
No, Royal Palms does not have units with air conditioning.
