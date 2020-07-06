962 East 2nd Street

Amenities
Magnificent, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom, unfurnished, apartment (2nd floor in 1 floored area) in the friendly Bixby Park neighborhood of Long Beach.
The homey and bright interior features include hardwood/tile floors and skylights. Its beautiful kitchen is complete with a glossy granite countertops with tile backsplash, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances - such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A chic bathroom with a shower stall, vanity cabinet sink with a mirror, and a functional toilet. There are hookups for washer/dryer available along with the wall, gas-operated heating.
The exterior has a balcony. Pets (not over 25 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit + $25 pet rent added to the rent (unless its a service animal). Smoking is prohibited.
The tenant will cover the electricity, water, gas, sewage, cable, trash, and internet.
Near public transportation, Business Centers, sports court, and docks.
Nearby parks: Victory Park, Rainbow Lagoon Park, and Harvey Milk Park.
The propertys Walkscore is 87/100 and Bikescore of 78/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location, with errands easily accomplished on foot or by bicycle.
Bus lines:
111 BROADWAY / LAKEWOOD - 0.1 mile
112 BROADWAY / CLARK - 0.1 mile
71 ALAMITOS ORANGE - 0.1 mile
21 CHERRY - 0.1 mile
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
