Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

962 East 2nd Street

962 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

962 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Magnificent, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom, unfurnished, apartment (2nd floor in 1 floored area) in the friendly Bixby Park neighborhood of Long Beach.

The homey and bright interior features include hardwood/tile floors and skylights. Its beautiful kitchen is complete with a glossy granite countertops with tile backsplash, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances - such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A chic bathroom with a shower stall, vanity cabinet sink with a mirror, and a functional toilet. There are hookups for washer/dryer available along with the wall, gas-operated heating.

The exterior has a balcony. Pets (not over 25 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit + $25 pet rent added to the rent (unless its a service animal). Smoking is prohibited.

The tenant will cover the electricity, water, gas, sewage, cable, trash, and internet.

Near public transportation, Business Centers, sports court, and docks.

Nearby parks: Victory Park, Rainbow Lagoon Park, and Harvey Milk Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 87/100 and Bikescore of 78/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location, with errands easily accomplished on foot or by bicycle.

Bus lines:
111 BROADWAY / LAKEWOOD - 0.1 mile
112 BROADWAY / CLARK - 0.1 mile
71 ALAMITOS ORANGE - 0.1 mile
21 CHERRY - 0.1 mile

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

