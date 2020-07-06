962 East 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities business center cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Magnificent, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom, unfurnished, apartment (2nd floor in 1 floored area) in the friendly Bixby Park neighborhood of Long Beach.



The homey and bright interior features include hardwood/tile floors and skylights. Its beautiful kitchen is complete with a glossy granite countertops with tile backsplash, fine cabinets/drawers with plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances - such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A chic bathroom with a shower stall, vanity cabinet sink with a mirror, and a functional toilet. There are hookups for washer/dryer available along with the wall, gas-operated heating.



The exterior has a balcony. Pets (not over 25 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit + $25 pet rent added to the rent (unless its a service animal). Smoking is prohibited.



The tenant will cover the electricity, water, gas, sewage, cable, trash, and internet.



Near public transportation, Business Centers, sports court, and docks.



Nearby parks: Victory Park, Rainbow Lagoon Park, and Harvey Milk Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 87/100 and Bikescore of 78/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location, with errands easily accomplished on foot or by bicycle.



Bus lines:

111 BROADWAY / LAKEWOOD - 0.1 mile

112 BROADWAY / CLARK - 0.1 mile

71 ALAMITOS ORANGE - 0.1 mile

21 CHERRY - 0.1 mile



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



(RLNE5333317)