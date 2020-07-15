All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

917 LOMA AVENUE

917 Loma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

917 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
GREAT LOCATION - Move into this 2nd Story, One Level Apt. that is Light and Bright. Newly Painted, with New Flooring in Kitchen and Living Rm and New Light Grey Carpet in Both Bedrooms. The Front Door enters into 8 X 9 Kitchen, with Stainless Steel Refrig and Stand Alone GAS Stove and Oven. The 16 X 11 Living Room has Brand New Light Grey Flooring, with access to a 21 X 5 Deck for BBQ, Over-looking small Courtyard. Master Bedroom, 14 X 9 Newly Carpeted with Closet and Second Bedroom, 10 X 10 with Small Closet. Courtyard Shared with 2 Other Tenants. ONE PARKING SPACE IN 2-CAR GARAGE TO BE SHARED with Other Tenant. No Smoking. LEASE PRICE includes ALL UTILITIES - ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER, TRASH, and Gardener. Washer and Dryer in Closet at back of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 LOMA AVENUE have any available units?
917 LOMA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 LOMA AVENUE have?
Some of 917 LOMA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 LOMA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
917 LOMA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 LOMA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 917 LOMA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 917 LOMA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 917 LOMA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 917 LOMA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 LOMA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 LOMA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 917 LOMA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 917 LOMA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 917 LOMA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 917 LOMA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 LOMA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
