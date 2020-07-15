917 LOMA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

GREAT LOCATION - Move into this 2nd Story, One Level Apt. that is Light and Bright. Newly Painted, with New Flooring in Kitchen and Living Rm and New Light Grey Carpet in Both Bedrooms. The Front Door enters into 8 X 9 Kitchen, with Stainless Steel Refrig and Stand Alone GAS Stove and Oven. The 16 X 11 Living Room has Brand New Light Grey Flooring, with access to a 21 X 5 Deck for BBQ, Over-looking small Courtyard. Master Bedroom, 14 X 9 Newly Carpeted with Closet and Second Bedroom, 10 X 10 with Small Closet. Courtyard Shared with 2 Other Tenants. ONE PARKING SPACE IN 2-CAR GARAGE TO BE SHARED with Other Tenant. No Smoking. LEASE PRICE includes ALL UTILITIES - ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER, TRASH, and Gardener. Washer and Dryer in Closet at back of building.