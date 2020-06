Amenities

Renovated 1st floor unit. Light and Bright. Brand new Wood like floors, new blinds, comes with stove and fridge. Washer/dryer hookups INSIDE the unit. Located on a quiet cul de sac no through traffic, quiet area. Garage (+$50) comes with 1 off street parking space. Walk to all, transportation, shopping, Restaurants, parks and beach. Pet friendly (with restrictions). Move in ready now! Shown by appointment, please drive by first and call me to view interior (562) 824-4846