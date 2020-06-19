All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 816 Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
816 Belmont Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

816 Belmont Avenue

816 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

816 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CALL Tammy at 562-225-5852 to see this BELMONT HEIGHTS BEAUTY! Spacious Upstairs Apartment with Two Master Bedrooms--each with their own Full Bath and Walk-in Closet! Romantic Fireplace in the Livingroom Entry with Vaulted Ceilings and Contemporary Colors! Laundry room inside your apartment includes Washer and Dryer, and Landlord pays for water! Private Balcony with Deck accessible from Livingroom and one Master Bedroom offers peaceful sky views! Four Car Parking in your own private two-car Garage PLUS two more parking spaces in front of your garage! Garage is oversized, fully finished with drywall, lighting, and brand new roll-up garage door--just perfect for a pool table and friends! Gourmet Kitchen with Black Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Stainless Appliances: Refridgerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Oven and Double Sinks included! Dining Room with Skylight adjoins Kitchen and Livingroom. Coveted Location near schools, shopping, entertainment and dog park. Pets Okay. Available NOW! This four-unit apartment complex has an adorable Craftsman Front House; the apartment for rent is located upstairs in the back of the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 125
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
816 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 816 Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
816 Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 816 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 816 Belmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 816 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 816 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 816 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 816 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine