816 Belmont Avenue

CALL Tammy at 562-225-5852 to see this BELMONT HEIGHTS BEAUTY! Spacious Upstairs Apartment with Two Master Bedrooms--each with their own Full Bath and Walk-in Closet! Romantic Fireplace in the Livingroom Entry with Vaulted Ceilings and Contemporary Colors! Laundry room inside your apartment includes Washer and Dryer, and Landlord pays for water! Private Balcony with Deck accessible from Livingroom and one Master Bedroom offers peaceful sky views! Four Car Parking in your own private two-car Garage PLUS two more parking spaces in front of your garage! Garage is oversized, fully finished with drywall, lighting, and brand new roll-up garage door--just perfect for a pool table and friends! Gourmet Kitchen with Black Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Stainless Appliances: Refridgerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Oven and Double Sinks included! Dining Room with Skylight adjoins Kitchen and Livingroom. Coveted Location near schools, shopping, entertainment and dog park. Pets Okay. Available NOW! This four-unit apartment complex has an adorable Craftsman Front House; the apartment for rent is located upstairs in the back of the complex.