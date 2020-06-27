748 Linden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal new construction recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill new construction

This is a completely remodeled 1 br. 1 bath unit, with a separate windowed office room, containing approximately 800+ sq. ft. The kitchen is an open design with seating counter, new 21 cubic foot GE refrigerator, new GE gas stove and new GE microwave. The remodeled bathroom has a large tiled walk-in shower with sliding glass doors. The large living room area, as well as the bedroom, have ceiling fans with remote. All of the windows in the appartment are new and double paned. The property enjoys a newly constructed gazebo in the rear yard with a barbecue. An onsite laundry room is scheduled to be completed within the next few months. This is an upstairs unit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/748-linden-ave-long-beach-ca-90813-usa/cc47bcce-92b3-493e-843b-2d8144856414



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5075144)