Long Beach, CA
748 Linden Avenue
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

748 Linden Avenue

748 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

748 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
new construction
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
new construction
This is a completely remodeled 1 br. 1 bath unit, with a separate windowed office room, containing approximately 800+ sq. ft. The kitchen is an open design with seating counter, new 21 cubic foot GE refrigerator, new GE gas stove and new GE microwave. The remodeled bathroom has a large tiled walk-in shower with sliding glass doors. The large living room area, as well as the bedroom, have ceiling fans with remote. All of the windows in the appartment are new and double paned. The property enjoys a newly constructed gazebo in the rear yard with a barbecue. An onsite laundry room is scheduled to be completed within the next few months. This is an upstairs unit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/748-linden-ave-long-beach-ca-90813-usa/cc47bcce-92b3-493e-843b-2d8144856414

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5075144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Linden Avenue have any available units?
748 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 748 Linden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
748 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 748 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 748 Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 748 Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 748 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 748 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 748 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 748 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
