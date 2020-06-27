748 Linden Avenue

Amenities
This is a completely remodeled 1 br. 1 bath unit, with a separate windowed office room, containing approximately 800+ sq. ft. The kitchen is an open design with seating counter, new 21 cubic foot GE refrigerator, new GE gas stove and new GE microwave. The remodeled bathroom has a large tiled walk-in shower with sliding glass doors. The large living room area, as well as the bedroom, have ceiling fans with remote. All of the windows in the appartment are new and double paned. The property enjoys a newly constructed gazebo in the rear yard with a barbecue. An onsite laundry room is scheduled to be completed within the next few months. This is an upstairs unit.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/748-linden-ave-long-beach-ca-90813-usa/cc47bcce-92b3-493e-843b-2d8144856414
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5075144)