All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 734 Cerritos Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
734 Cerritos Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
734 Cerritos Ave
734 Cerritos Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
734 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/03/20 Pet Friendly! Spacious 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 226429
Spacious Ground Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment
Lots of Windows
Hardwood Floors
Refrigerator and Stove Included
Pets welcome! No pet deposit or extra pet rent
Parking and/or Garage Available
Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent and verifiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226429
Property Id 226429
(RLNE5573362)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 Cerritos Ave have any available units?
734 Cerritos Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 734 Cerritos Ave have?
Some of 734 Cerritos Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 734 Cerritos Ave currently offering any rent specials?
734 Cerritos Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Cerritos Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Cerritos Ave is pet friendly.
Does 734 Cerritos Ave offer parking?
Yes, 734 Cerritos Ave offers parking.
Does 734 Cerritos Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Cerritos Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Cerritos Ave have a pool?
No, 734 Cerritos Ave does not have a pool.
Does 734 Cerritos Ave have accessible units?
No, 734 Cerritos Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Cerritos Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Cerritos Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
