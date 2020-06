732 RAYMOND AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED CRAFTSMAN HOME W/ CASITA - 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH CRAFTSMAN HOME FOR RENT. LARGE FENCED YARD, DRIVEWAY WITH ROOM FOR 3 CARS, AND A AND A FINISHED CASITA WITH LAUNDRY MACHINES INCLUDED!



HOME HAS ORIGINAL WIDE BASE BOARDS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, MOSAIC TILED SHOWER, GLASS & WOOD BUILT IN SHELVES.



UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, HAS ALL THE CHARM BUT WITH MODERN MATERIALS, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED!



CENTRAL HEAT AND WINDOW A/C UNITS. GREAT LIGHT THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE.



EAT IN KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOORS. WINDOW COVERINGS INCLUDED. BIG FRONT PORCH, MATURE LANDSCAPING, WITH FRUIT TREES, AND WATER FOUNTAIN.



OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENING, ALL OTHER UTILITIES ARE TENANT RESPONSIBILITY.



WILL ACCEPT MAXIMUM OF 2 SMALL PETS, WITH AN ADDITIONAL $250 PET DEPOSIT EACH. MUST GET PET APPROVAL.



Monthly rent is $2,825/mo, plus a $25/mo service fee. Total monthly charges are $2,850/mo



Security Deposit $2,850 depending on approved credit.

Application fee is $45/per adult



(RLNE4577970)