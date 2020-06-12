All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 732 N. Toledo Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
732 N. Toledo Walk
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

732 N. Toledo Walk

732 North Toledo Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

732 North Toledo Walk, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
732 N. Toledo Walk Available 07/15/19 Beautiful 1913 Craftsman Home on Historic Toledo Walk! - This beautiful home boasts tons of character with early 20th century architecture including original hardwood floors, a large open dining area that connects to the spacious and very functional kitchen that comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator and an adjacent laundry/pantry that includes a side-by-side washer & dryer. Each of the 3 bedrooms has overhead lighting, curtains, wardrobe closet and the master bedroom connects directly to the bathroom. The corner lot location allows for both front and 2 side yards with a patio and detached 1 car garage. Located on the unique and historic Toledo Walk in Long Beach, this private and secluded home is truly a rare find. Non-section 8.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3564982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 N. Toledo Walk have any available units?
732 N. Toledo Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 N. Toledo Walk have?
Some of 732 N. Toledo Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 N. Toledo Walk currently offering any rent specials?
732 N. Toledo Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 N. Toledo Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 N. Toledo Walk is pet friendly.
Does 732 N. Toledo Walk offer parking?
Yes, 732 N. Toledo Walk offers parking.
Does 732 N. Toledo Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 N. Toledo Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 N. Toledo Walk have a pool?
No, 732 N. Toledo Walk does not have a pool.
Does 732 N. Toledo Walk have accessible units?
No, 732 N. Toledo Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 732 N. Toledo Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 N. Toledo Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine