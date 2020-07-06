7316 Marina Pacifica N.

Amenities
3rd floor spacious LOFT unit w/views! New plank floors & carpet, FP, DW, granite counters, x2 balconies. MUST SEE!! - Located in the gated Marina Pacifica community. Pools, ponds, Jacuzzi and gym all included. Walk theater, shops & restaurants. Underground parking included.
THIS UNIT IS SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT. CALL TO SCHEDULE.
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections.
Call us if you have any questions at 562-498-0159.
DRE#00793646
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2178435)