Long Beach, CA
7316 Marina Pacifica N.
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

7316 Marina Pacifica N.

7316 Marina Pacifica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7316 Marina Pacifica Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
3rd floor spacious LOFT unit w/views! New plank floors & carpet, FP, DW, granite counters, x2 balconies. MUST SEE!! - Located in the gated Marina Pacifica community. Pools, ponds, Jacuzzi and gym all included. Walk theater, shops & restaurants. Underground parking included.

THIS UNIT IS SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT. CALL TO SCHEDULE.

Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated - Absolutely Nothing in Collections.

Call us if you have any questions at 562-498-0159.

DRE#00793646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2178435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 Marina Pacifica N. have any available units?
7316 Marina Pacifica N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7316 Marina Pacifica N. have?
Some of 7316 Marina Pacifica N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 Marina Pacifica N. currently offering any rent specials?
7316 Marina Pacifica N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 Marina Pacifica N. pet-friendly?
No, 7316 Marina Pacifica N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 7316 Marina Pacifica N. offer parking?
Yes, 7316 Marina Pacifica N. offers parking.
Does 7316 Marina Pacifica N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 Marina Pacifica N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 Marina Pacifica N. have a pool?
Yes, 7316 Marina Pacifica N. has a pool.
Does 7316 Marina Pacifica N. have accessible units?
No, 7316 Marina Pacifica N. does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 Marina Pacifica N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7316 Marina Pacifica N. has units with dishwashers.

