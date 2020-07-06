730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1

Amenities

Adorably upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in popular Downtown Long Beach! Wood-like flooring throughout, beautifully remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, counter tops, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer inside unit and comes with a parking space in a secured garage! Conveniently located next to freeway, and Pine Street's shops and restaurants. Elevator and fitness room in building.



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**