All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM

730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1

730 W 4th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

730 W 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Adorably upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in popular Downtown Long Beach! Wood-like flooring throughout, beautifully remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, counter tops, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer inside unit and comes with a parking space in a secured garage! Conveniently located next to freeway, and Pine Street's shops and restaurants. Elevator and fitness room in building.

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 have any available units?
730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 have?
Some of 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 offers parking.
Does 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 have a pool?
No, 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 W. 4th St., Unit 116 - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine