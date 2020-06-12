All apartments in Long Beach
73 E. 55TH
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

73 E. 55TH

73 East 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

73 East 55th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

w/d hookup
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Bedroom One bath Single Family Home includes private yard and Garage - North Long Beach unit was renovated one year ago (New cabinets, new flooring and new windows) Will be freshly painted, vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fan in dining room and kitchen, Kitchen includes microwave, stainless steel stove, quartz counter tops. Laundry hook ups in detached garage.
A must see to appreciate home!!! Garage plus one additional parking space. (Pictures were taken after renovation 09/2018)

Appt. Only please call Claudia (562) 987-3238 or Sal (562) 344-4285

No Co-signer
Minimum One year lease
No pets
All utilities paid by tenant

(RLNE5359438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

