73 E. 55TH

Amenities
One Bedroom One bath Single Family Home includes private yard and Garage - North Long Beach unit was renovated one year ago (New cabinets, new flooring and new windows) Will be freshly painted, vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fan in dining room and kitchen, Kitchen includes microwave, stainless steel stove, quartz counter tops. Laundry hook ups in detached garage.
A must see to appreciate home!!! Garage plus one additional parking space. (Pictures were taken after renovation 09/2018)
Appt. Only please call Claudia (562) 987-3238 or Sal (562) 344-4285
No Co-signer
Minimum One year lease
No pets
All utilities paid by tenant
(RLNE5359438)