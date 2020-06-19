Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

723 E 3rd Street #18 Available 05/15/19 Downtown Gem Located In Arts District - Walkers Paradise! Walk to The Beach, Markets, Shops & Restaurants

This Totally Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath features Double Pane Windows, which provide Lots of Natural Light. ALL NEW Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas 5 Burner Chef's Delight Range & Over the Range Microwave as well as Refrigerator, White Cabinetry with Brushed Chrome Accents and Tiled Floor, in the Eat-In Kitchen. Living Room with High Ceilings, Natural Light, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan and Rich Dark Wood Flooring. Bedroom has Over-sized Closet with Mirrored Sliding Doors, Ceiling Fan and Rich Chocolate Carpeting. Full Bathroom is Beautifully Tiled, to Compliment & Complete this Must Have Unit!

Tenant Pays ONLY Electricity!

Dog or Cat Okay UNDER 15 pounds $500.00 Pet Deposit

Street Parking Only



