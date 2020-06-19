Amenities
723 E 3rd Street #18 Available 05/15/19 Downtown Gem Located In Arts District - Walkers Paradise! Walk to The Beach, Markets, Shops & Restaurants
This Totally Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath features Double Pane Windows, which provide Lots of Natural Light. ALL NEW Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas 5 Burner Chef's Delight Range & Over the Range Microwave as well as Refrigerator, White Cabinetry with Brushed Chrome Accents and Tiled Floor, in the Eat-In Kitchen. Living Room with High Ceilings, Natural Light, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan and Rich Dark Wood Flooring. Bedroom has Over-sized Closet with Mirrored Sliding Doors, Ceiling Fan and Rich Chocolate Carpeting. Full Bathroom is Beautifully Tiled, to Compliment & Complete this Must Have Unit!
Tenant Pays ONLY Electricity!
Dog or Cat Okay UNDER 15 pounds $500.00 Pet Deposit
Street Parking Only
(RLNE2533423)