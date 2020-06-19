All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like
723 E 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
723 E 3rd Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:54 AM

723 E 3rd Street

723 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

723 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
723 E 3rd Street #18 Available 05/15/19 Downtown Gem Located In Arts District - Walkers Paradise! Walk to The Beach, Markets, Shops & Restaurants
This Totally Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath features Double Pane Windows, which provide Lots of Natural Light. ALL NEW Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas 5 Burner Chef's Delight Range & Over the Range Microwave as well as Refrigerator, White Cabinetry with Brushed Chrome Accents and Tiled Floor, in the Eat-In Kitchen. Living Room with High Ceilings, Natural Light, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan and Rich Dark Wood Flooring. Bedroom has Over-sized Closet with Mirrored Sliding Doors, Ceiling Fan and Rich Chocolate Carpeting. Full Bathroom is Beautifully Tiled, to Compliment & Complete this Must Have Unit!
Tenant Pays ONLY Electricity!
Dog or Cat Okay UNDER 15 pounds $500.00 Pet Deposit
Street Parking Only

(RLNE2533423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 723 E 3rd Street have any available units?
723 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 723 E 3rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
723 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 E 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 723 E 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 723 E 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 723 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 723 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 723 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 723 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 723 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long BeachBelmont HeightsTraffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine