7145 E Carita St

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upgraded 3 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE w/REFINISHED HARDWOOD, Open floor plan with LR, Den & Dining Room. GARAGE&YARD - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1490741?source=marketing



Refinished hardwood floors and new plank flooring. New stainless steel stove, gas range & DW.



x2 car garage, large grassy yard with side patio.



Animals - Pets considered

No cosigners

Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount

One year on job, or prior similar job

One year of current rental history

NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED

Credit History Will be Evaluated

Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in



You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com



For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159.



DRE#00793646



(RLNE5652396)