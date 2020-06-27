7145 E Carita St

Amenities
Upgraded 3 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE w/REFINISHED HARDWOOD, Open floor plan with LR, Den & Dining Room. GARAGE&YARD - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1490741?source=marketing
Refinished hardwood floors and new plank flooring. New stainless steel stove, gas range & DW.
x2 car garage, large grassy yard with side patio.
Animals - Pets considered
No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated
Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in
You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com
For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159.
DRE#00793646
(RLNE5652396)