7145 E Carita St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

7145 E Carita St

7145 East Carita Street · No Longer Available
Location

7145 East Carita Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
Carson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded 3 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE w/REFINISHED HARDWOOD, Open floor plan with LR, Den & Dining Room. GARAGE&YARD - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1490741?source=marketing

Refinished hardwood floors and new plank flooring. New stainless steel stove, gas range & DW.

x2 car garage, large grassy yard with side patio.

Animals - Pets considered
No cosigners
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated
Renters insurance Policy purchased prior to move in

You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com

For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159.

DRE#00793646

(RLNE5652396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7145 E Carita St have any available units?
7145 E Carita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7145 E Carita St have?
Some of 7145 E Carita St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7145 E Carita St currently offering any rent specials?
7145 E Carita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 E Carita St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7145 E Carita St is pet friendly.
Does 7145 E Carita St offer parking?
Yes, 7145 E Carita St offers parking.
Does 7145 E Carita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7145 E Carita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 E Carita St have a pool?
No, 7145 E Carita St does not have a pool.
Does 7145 E Carita St have accessible units?
No, 7145 E Carita St does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 E Carita St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7145 E Carita St has units with dishwashers.

