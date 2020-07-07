All apartments in Long Beach
Location

7139 Island Village Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
The Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Completely remodeled patio home in gated community of Island Village with 2 HOA pools, spa, clubhouse and park amenities. Newly painted exterior, new dual pane vinyl windows throughout, new AC, new plumbing, newly remodeled baths, large kitchen with new dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new flooring, new doors, inside laundry hook ups. Finished double garage with direct access. Large private patio. New recess lighting throughout. Beautifully finished in every detail. Central heating and AC but NO ELECTRICITY PAYMENTS. Immaculate home with fine appointments.
Easy access to Seal Beach, trendy Belmont Shore restaurants, movie theaters,and shopping. Close to the ocean, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7139 Island Village Drive have any available units?
7139 Island Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7139 Island Village Drive have?
Some of 7139 Island Village Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7139 Island Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7139 Island Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7139 Island Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7139 Island Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 7139 Island Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7139 Island Village Drive offers parking.
Does 7139 Island Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7139 Island Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7139 Island Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7139 Island Village Drive has a pool.
Does 7139 Island Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 7139 Island Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7139 Island Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7139 Island Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

