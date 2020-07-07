7139 Island Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub media room

Completely remodeled patio home in gated community of Island Village with 2 HOA pools, spa, clubhouse and park amenities. Newly painted exterior, new dual pane vinyl windows throughout, new AC, new plumbing, newly remodeled baths, large kitchen with new dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new flooring, new doors, inside laundry hook ups. Finished double garage with direct access. Large private patio. New recess lighting throughout. Beautifully finished in every detail. Central heating and AC but NO ELECTRICITY PAYMENTS. Immaculate home with fine appointments.

Easy access to Seal Beach, trendy Belmont Shore restaurants, movie theaters,and shopping. Close to the ocean, and freeways.