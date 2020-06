Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool

This wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 bath single level home has a very open floor plan with wood floors throughout along with high ceiling in the great room. The great room and 2 secondary bedrooms have sliding doors that open up to the yard. House has been freshly painted with a newly updated kitchen and ready for move in. Conveniently close to the freeway and the bike trail that leads you to the beach.