Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

6872 Muriel Avenue

6872 Muriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6872 Muriel Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Freeway Circle

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DUPLEX HOME FOR RENT IN NORTH LONG BEACH
(gated front and backyard, attached 1 car garage), (cross streets: Muriel Ave / 69th St)

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, very big living room & kitchen with dining room (total living sq. about 750)

RENT $1900 plus utilities

To move in - first month rent plus deposit $2000
Ready to move in MAY 1st or earlier if needed
REMODELED
New flooring in light gray color throughout the house, new base kitchen cabinets (gray), granite countertop (sparkling white), tile in bathroom (floor and walls), all rooms freshly painted

please text 310-779-2642 for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6872 Muriel Avenue have any available units?
6872 Muriel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 6872 Muriel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6872 Muriel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6872 Muriel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6872 Muriel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6872 Muriel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6872 Muriel Avenue offers parking.
Does 6872 Muriel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6872 Muriel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6872 Muriel Avenue have a pool?
No, 6872 Muriel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6872 Muriel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6872 Muriel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6872 Muriel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6872 Muriel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6872 Muriel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6872 Muriel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

