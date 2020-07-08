6872 Muriel Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

DUPLEX HOME FOR RENT IN NORTH LONG BEACH

(gated front and backyard, attached 1 car garage), (cross streets: Muriel Ave / 69th St)



2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, very big living room & kitchen with dining room (total living sq. about 750)



RENT $1900 plus utilities



To move in - first month rent plus deposit $2000

Ready to move in MAY 1st or earlier if needed

REMODELED

New flooring in light gray color throughout the house, new base kitchen cabinets (gray), granite countertop (sparkling white), tile in bathroom (floor and walls), all rooms freshly painted



please text 310-779-2642 for more information