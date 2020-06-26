68 Lime Ave. #03

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in Prime East Village Location! - This charming ground floor condominium unit is located in a prime East Village location of downtown Long Beach, in a quaint early mid-century building that has been very well-maintained and keeps true to the architectural style of the era. The interior of the unit has been completely renovated and boasts beautiful luxury yinyl tile flooring throughout, along with a fresh and bright paint scheme, and blinds on all windows. The spacious living room features a large picture window, allowing for great natural lighting, and an attached dining area with a ceiling fan. The galley kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, granite counter tops and comes equipped with a stove. The bedroom is spacious and boasts a large closet, a ceiling fan, and a large window with blinds. The bathroom has a vanity sink and a tiled tub/shower combo. There are laundry facilities onsite and parking is included.



The property is located in the East Village neighborhood of Downtown Long Beach, just steps away from shopping, quaint restaurants, The Pike, and Shoreline Village!



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text 562.335.7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5576455)