Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

68 Lime Ave. #03

68 Lime Ave · No Longer Available
Location

68 Lime Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Completely Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in Prime East Village Location! - This charming ground floor condominium unit is located in a prime East Village location of downtown Long Beach, in a quaint early mid-century building that has been very well-maintained and keeps true to the architectural style of the era. The interior of the unit has been completely renovated and boasts beautiful luxury yinyl tile flooring throughout, along with a fresh and bright paint scheme, and blinds on all windows. The spacious living room features a large picture window, allowing for great natural lighting, and an attached dining area with a ceiling fan. The galley kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, granite counter tops and comes equipped with a stove. The bedroom is spacious and boasts a large closet, a ceiling fan, and a large window with blinds. The bathroom has a vanity sink and a tiled tub/shower combo. There are laundry facilities onsite and parking is included.

The property is located in the East Village neighborhood of Downtown Long Beach, just steps away from shopping, quaint restaurants, The Pike, and Shoreline Village!

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text 562.335.7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5576455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Lime Ave. #03 have any available units?
68 Lime Ave. #03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Lime Ave. #03 have?
Some of 68 Lime Ave. #03's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Lime Ave. #03 currently offering any rent specials?
68 Lime Ave. #03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Lime Ave. #03 pet-friendly?
No, 68 Lime Ave. #03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 68 Lime Ave. #03 offer parking?
Yes, 68 Lime Ave. #03 offers parking.
Does 68 Lime Ave. #03 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 Lime Ave. #03 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Lime Ave. #03 have a pool?
No, 68 Lime Ave. #03 does not have a pool.
Does 68 Lime Ave. #03 have accessible units?
No, 68 Lime Ave. #03 does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Lime Ave. #03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Lime Ave. #03 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
