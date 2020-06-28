All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

6304 E Vermont Street

6304 East Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

6304 East Vermont Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous four bedroom, mid century pool home has undergone a great remodel making it a wonder home in the neighborhood with a unique design. The home has an open concept living space to the cable rail staircase and full wall tiles in the gorgeous bath. Step through the front door of the sprawling main house and you will be impressed with the open layout. The den has a built in office with a large well lit dining room. The large living room has a cozy fireplace with a gourmet kitchen all features are direct views of the fabulous pool and patio area. A large master with a luxuriating private bath. Bamboo flooring throughout with neutral walls. There is an oversized garage with lots of storage and where the washer/dryer is housed. South west facing backyard pretty much give you a lot of light and the sun exposure. The home is equipped with a solar system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 E Vermont Street have any available units?
6304 E Vermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 E Vermont Street have?
Some of 6304 E Vermont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 E Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
6304 E Vermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 E Vermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 6304 E Vermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6304 E Vermont Street offer parking?
Yes, 6304 E Vermont Street offers parking.
Does 6304 E Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6304 E Vermont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 E Vermont Street have a pool?
Yes, 6304 E Vermont Street has a pool.
Does 6304 E Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 6304 E Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 E Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 E Vermont Street has units with dishwashers.
