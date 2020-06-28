6304 E Vermont Street

Amenities

This gorgeous four bedroom, mid century pool home has undergone a great remodel making it a wonder home in the neighborhood with a unique design. The home has an open concept living space to the cable rail staircase and full wall tiles in the gorgeous bath. Step through the front door of the sprawling main house and you will be impressed with the open layout. The den has a built in office with a large well lit dining room. The large living room has a cozy fireplace with a gourmet kitchen all features are direct views of the fabulous pool and patio area. A large master with a luxuriating private bath. Bamboo flooring throughout with neutral walls. There is an oversized garage with lots of storage and where the washer/dryer is housed. South west facing backyard pretty much give you a lot of light and the sun exposure. The home is equipped with a solar system.