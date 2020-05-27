All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6269 Cherry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6269 Cherry Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6269 Cherry Ave

6269 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6269 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
This one bedroom, one bathroom custom painted upstairs unit will allow a maximum of 2 residents, has new carpet, new quartz counter-tops in kitchen, ceiling fan in the bedroom, and includes one off-street parking space. Resident is responsible to supply his/her own appliances. Landlord pays for water, resident responsible for all other utilities. Rent is $1200.00/mo and security deposit is $1100.00 on approved applicant, available for a one year lease. No pets except those allowable by law, such as a service animal with proper verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6269 Cherry Ave have any available units?
6269 Cherry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 6269 Cherry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6269 Cherry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6269 Cherry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6269 Cherry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6269 Cherry Ave offer parking?
No, 6269 Cherry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6269 Cherry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6269 Cherry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6269 Cherry Ave have a pool?
No, 6269 Cherry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6269 Cherry Ave have accessible units?
No, 6269 Cherry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6269 Cherry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6269 Cherry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6269 Cherry Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6269 Cherry Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine