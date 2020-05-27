6269 Cherry Ave

Amenities

This one bedroom, one bathroom custom painted upstairs unit will allow a maximum of 2 residents, has new carpet, new quartz counter-tops in kitchen, ceiling fan in the bedroom, and includes one off-street parking space. Resident is responsible to supply his/her own appliances. Landlord pays for water, resident responsible for all other utilities. Rent is $1200.00/mo and security deposit is $1100.00 on approved applicant, available for a one year lease. No pets except those allowable by law, such as a service animal with proper verification.