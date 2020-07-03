All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like
6048 Linden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6048 Linden Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

6048 Linden Avenue

6048 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6048 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
DeForest Park

Amenities

garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious apartment home features beautiful vinyl click flooring, with two tone accent paint, gas stove and a lot of kitchen cabinets and window blinds throughout. The bathroom features a bath vanity with bathtub . For your convenience, this unit includes and a detached garage for an additional $100 a month.

This location is in the Dairy neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Houghton Park, Coolidge Park and Camp Suanga.

To Qualify:
• Credit score must be no less than 550
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6048 Linden Avenue have any available units?
6048 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 6048 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6048 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6048 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6048 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6048 Linden Avenue offers parking.
Does 6048 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6048 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 6048 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6048 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6048 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6048 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6048 Linden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6048 Linden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long BeachBelmont HeightsTraffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine