6048 Linden Avenue.

Amenities

garage bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub range Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious apartment home features beautiful vinyl click flooring, with two tone accent paint, gas stove and a lot of kitchen cabinets and window blinds throughout. The bathroom features a bath vanity with bathtub . For your convenience, this unit includes and a detached garage for an additional $100 a month.



This location is in the Dairy neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include Houghton Park, Coolidge Park and Camp Suanga.



To Qualify:

• Credit score must be no less than 550

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this apartment call Borba Realty at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.