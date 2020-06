Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two level 3 Bed, 2 Bath home. Walking distance to Schools and Parks. New wood plank style floors and carpet installed. New Paint.

Two car garage. Separate 1st floor laundry room and storage. Gated back yard. Two homes on the lot. This listing is the rear home. Just minutes to the I-91 and 405 Freeways. Available now.