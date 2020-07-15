5825 East Garford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Don't miss viewing this one! This beautiful single-family home located in the desirable Los Altos neighborhood is a gem. Located on a quiet street, there is driveway parking for your convenience. Enter into the spacious open-floor plan, complete with tiled floors and baseboards, two-toned paint, crown molding, wood beam ceilings, and large bright skylights. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded and features an in-island gas stove, stainless steel vent, refrigerator and dishwasher. Find granite counter-tops, a tiled back-splash, and tons of storage in the ample cabinet space. The gas fireplace features a gorgeous stacked stone surround and hearth - imagine cozy nights by the fire.

All 3 bedrooms are comfortable, bright and fresh, with large windows with plantation shutters, ceiling fans and hardwood floors. The main bathroom has a tiled shower/tub combo, and granite counter-tops. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom, complete with a glassed in shower, granite counter-tops, and a large skylight.

The screened-porch opens to the spacious and beautifully landscaped backyard, complete with citrus trees. There is a private garage and more driveway parking in the backyard. Pets will be considered. There is also a stainless steel washer and dryer in the home for your convenience. Don't miss out on this amazing property!



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**