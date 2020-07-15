All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:50 AM

5825 East Garford Street

5825 E Garford St · No Longer Available
Location

5825 E Garford St, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss viewing this one! This beautiful single-family home located in the desirable Los Altos neighborhood is a gem. Located on a quiet street, there is driveway parking for your convenience. Enter into the spacious open-floor plan, complete with tiled floors and baseboards, two-toned paint, crown molding, wood beam ceilings, and large bright skylights. The kitchen has been beautifully upgraded and features an in-island gas stove, stainless steel vent, refrigerator and dishwasher. Find granite counter-tops, a tiled back-splash, and tons of storage in the ample cabinet space. The gas fireplace features a gorgeous stacked stone surround and hearth - imagine cozy nights by the fire.
All 3 bedrooms are comfortable, bright and fresh, with large windows with plantation shutters, ceiling fans and hardwood floors. The main bathroom has a tiled shower/tub combo, and granite counter-tops. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom, complete with a glassed in shower, granite counter-tops, and a large skylight.
The screened-porch opens to the spacious and beautifully landscaped backyard, complete with citrus trees. There is a private garage and more driveway parking in the backyard. Pets will be considered. There is also a stainless steel washer and dryer in the home for your convenience. Don't miss out on this amazing property!

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 East Garford Street have any available units?
5825 East Garford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 East Garford Street have?
Some of 5825 East Garford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 East Garford Street currently offering any rent specials?
5825 East Garford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 East Garford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 East Garford Street is pet friendly.
Does 5825 East Garford Street offer parking?
Yes, 5825 East Garford Street offers parking.
Does 5825 East Garford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5825 East Garford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 East Garford Street have a pool?
No, 5825 East Garford Street does not have a pool.
Does 5825 East Garford Street have accessible units?
No, 5825 East Garford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 East Garford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5825 East Garford Street has units with dishwashers.
