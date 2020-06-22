5705 E Ocean Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Adorable second floor apartment in Long Beach with a little view of the ocean, close to the Naples and Belmont shore areas of Long Beach. This two bedroom apartment has a living room with windows facing toward the ocean that let in the natural light and a cool ocean breeze. The bedroom features a walk in closet and is adjacent to the bathroom which leads into a smaller bedroom that could be used as a office or den. This apartment has fresh paint, recessed lighting and new wood laminate flooring in the living room, kitchen and bathroom.