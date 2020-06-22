All apartments in Long Beach
5705 E Ocean Blvd
5705 E Ocean Blvd

5705 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5705 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Adorable second floor apartment in Long Beach with a little view of the ocean, close to the Naples and Belmont shore areas of Long Beach. This two bedroom apartment has a living room with windows facing toward the ocean that let in the natural light and a cool ocean breeze. The bedroom features a walk in closet and is adjacent to the bathroom which leads into a smaller bedroom that could be used as a office or den. This apartment has fresh paint, recessed lighting and new wood laminate flooring in the living room, kitchen and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 E Ocean Blvd have any available units?
5705 E Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 E Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 5705 E Ocean Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 E Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5705 E Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 E Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5705 E Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5705 E Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 5705 E Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5705 E Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 E Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 E Ocean Blvd have a pool?
No, 5705 E Ocean Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5705 E Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5705 E Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 E Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 E Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
