5581 Campo

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious classic Spanish upper level triplex (not attached to any other unit w/no one above or below). Located on the south side of desirable Naples Island just steps to a canal. Desirable convenient parking space included. Spacious One bedrooms w/a large wardrobe closet. Living room w/a separate area for a mini office. Decorative fireplace W/mantel. Charming bright & clean kitchen. Upgraded designer bathroom. Light and airy with numerous windows for great ocean breezes. Newer double pane windows throughout. Classic hardwood floors. Owner pays for all utilities except electricity. Walk to restaurants, shops and entertainment on Naples Island & In Belmont Shore. This is your chance to live in one of the most desirable beach communities in southern California.