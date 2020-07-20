All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
5581 Campo
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:09 AM

5581 Campo

5581 Campo Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5581 Campo Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious classic Spanish upper level triplex (not attached to any other unit w/no one above or below). Located on the south side of desirable Naples Island just steps to a canal. Desirable convenient parking space included. Spacious One bedrooms w/a large wardrobe closet. Living room w/a separate area for a mini office. Decorative fireplace W/mantel. Charming bright & clean kitchen. Upgraded designer bathroom. Light and airy with numerous windows for great ocean breezes. Newer double pane windows throughout. Classic hardwood floors. Owner pays for all utilities except electricity. Walk to restaurants, shops and entertainment on Naples Island & In Belmont Shore. This is your chance to live in one of the most desirable beach communities in southern California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5581 Campo have any available units?
5581 Campo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5581 Campo have?
Some of 5581 Campo's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5581 Campo currently offering any rent specials?
5581 Campo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5581 Campo pet-friendly?
No, 5581 Campo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5581 Campo offer parking?
Yes, 5581 Campo offers parking.
Does 5581 Campo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5581 Campo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5581 Campo have a pool?
No, 5581 Campo does not have a pool.
Does 5581 Campo have accessible units?
No, 5581 Campo does not have accessible units.
Does 5581 Campo have units with dishwashers?
No, 5581 Campo does not have units with dishwashers.
