5529 E. Peabody St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed carpeted patio with washer and dryer hook ups. Fresh paint inside, spacious back yard, detached garage with two storage sheds.Tenant pays all utilities.Tenant to provide all appliances. Will consider one pet subject to application. Owner pays for lawn care. AVAILABLE April 2020. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. Shown by appointment only please DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Tenant to provide all appliances. Will consider one pet subject to application. PLEASE NOTE NO IN PERSON WALK THROUGHS please call for COVID-19 application and showing procedure. 562-438-3100 Ext. 1



(RLNE4090286)