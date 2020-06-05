All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

5529 E. Peabody St.

5529 Peabody Street · (562) 438-3100 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5529 Peabody Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5529 E. Peabody St. · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Home South of Conant - Charming home in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach featuring 2 bed rooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in both bedrooms, ceiling fans, newer windows, new roof, large enclosed carpeted patio with washer and dryer hook ups. Fresh paint inside, spacious back yard, detached garage with two storage sheds.Tenant pays all utilities.Tenant to provide all appliances. Will consider one pet subject to application. Owner pays for lawn care. AVAILABLE April 2020. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. Shown by appointment only please DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Tenant to provide all appliances. Will consider one pet subject to application. PLEASE NOTE NO IN PERSON WALK THROUGHS please call for COVID-19 application and showing procedure. 562-438-3100 Ext. 1

(RLNE4090286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 E. Peabody St. have any available units?
5529 E. Peabody St. has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 E. Peabody St. have?
Some of 5529 E. Peabody St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 E. Peabody St. currently offering any rent specials?
5529 E. Peabody St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 E. Peabody St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5529 E. Peabody St. is pet friendly.
Does 5529 E. Peabody St. offer parking?
Yes, 5529 E. Peabody St. does offer parking.
Does 5529 E. Peabody St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 E. Peabody St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 E. Peabody St. have a pool?
No, 5529 E. Peabody St. does not have a pool.
Does 5529 E. Peabody St. have accessible units?
No, 5529 E. Peabody St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 E. Peabody St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5529 E. Peabody St. does not have units with dishwashers.
