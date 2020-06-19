5525 E Seaside Walk.

Amenities

Enjoy magnificent Ocean & City Lights views from this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath penthouse condo in the highly desirable Peninsula community of Long Beach. Features include a spacious balcony off the light filled living room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace adjacent the highly upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar opening to the dining area. The palatial master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, lots of closet space, a full size washer & dryer and a beautiful en suite bath with dual sinks and truly fine finishes. Two additional bedrooms share a stunning full bath and parking is a breeze with a 2 car tandem garage. There are only 2 units in the condo building so it really feels like an executive single family residence and what a special residence it is. Must see to appreciate!