5525 E Seaside Walk.
Long Beach, CA
5525 E Seaside Walk
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

5525 E Seaside Walk

5525 East Seaside Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5525 East Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy magnificent Ocean & City Lights views from this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath penthouse condo in the highly desirable Peninsula community of Long Beach. Features include a spacious balcony off the light filled living room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace adjacent the highly upgraded kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar opening to the dining area. The palatial master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, lots of closet space, a full size washer & dryer and a beautiful en suite bath with dual sinks and truly fine finishes. Two additional bedrooms share a stunning full bath and parking is a breeze with a 2 car tandem garage. There are only 2 units in the condo building so it really feels like an executive single family residence and what a special residence it is. Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5525 E Seaside Walk have any available units?
5525 E Seaside Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 E Seaside Walk have?
Some of 5525 E Seaside Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 E Seaside Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5525 E Seaside Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 E Seaside Walk pet-friendly?
No, 5525 E Seaside Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5525 E Seaside Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5525 E Seaside Walk offers parking.
Does 5525 E Seaside Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5525 E Seaside Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 E Seaside Walk have a pool?
No, 5525 E Seaside Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5525 E Seaside Walk have accessible units?
No, 5525 E Seaside Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 E Seaside Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 E Seaside Walk does not have units with dishwashers.

