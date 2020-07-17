552 N Bellflower Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Amazing Stoneybrook Resort Living. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Model, Mid-Level Location overlooking Pool. Excellent open flow for easy living, central air conditioning and central heat, a large balcony spanning the entire length of unit accessible from the living room and both bedrooms, two huge walk-in closets, Clean and ready to move into. One subterranean parking space. Quiet and serene Gated HOA Community features beautifully lush landscaping and greenbelts, two swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, multiple BBQs, in-building laundry facilities. Perfectly commutable convenient location whether heading to OC or LA, only a five-minute bike ride to the Beach and Belmont Shore, excellent walking score.