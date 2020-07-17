All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 552 N Bellflower Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
552 N Bellflower Boulevard
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:41 AM

552 N Bellflower Boulevard

552 Bellflower Boulevard · (310) 766-1412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

552 Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing Stoneybrook Resort Living. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Model, Mid-Level Location overlooking Pool. Excellent open flow for easy living, central air conditioning and central heat, a large balcony spanning the entire length of unit accessible from the living room and both bedrooms, two huge walk-in closets, Clean and ready to move into. One subterranean parking space. Quiet and serene Gated HOA Community features beautifully lush landscaping and greenbelts, two swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, multiple BBQs, in-building laundry facilities. Perfectly commutable convenient location whether heading to OC or LA, only a five-minute bike ride to the Beach and Belmont Shore, excellent walking score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 N Bellflower Boulevard have any available units?
552 N Bellflower Boulevard has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 N Bellflower Boulevard have?
Some of 552 N Bellflower Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 N Bellflower Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
552 N Bellflower Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 N Bellflower Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 552 N Bellflower Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 552 N Bellflower Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 552 N Bellflower Boulevard offers parking.
Does 552 N Bellflower Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 N Bellflower Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 N Bellflower Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 552 N Bellflower Boulevard has a pool.
Does 552 N Bellflower Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 552 N Bellflower Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 552 N Bellflower Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 N Bellflower Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 552 N Bellflower Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity