All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
552 N Bellflower Blvd #110
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

552 N Bellflower Blvd #110

552 N Bellflower Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

552 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
What are you waiting for? - Oasis, Resort Like Living in Long Beach. Furnished (furniture can be removed) 2 Bedroom + Den (could be a 3rd bedroom), 2 Full Baths Condo in Stoney Brook Villas Complex with an oversize patio. Excellent open flow for easy living, central air conditioning and central heat, a large balcony spanning entire length of unit accessible from the living room and both bedrooms, two huge walk-in closets, Clean and ready to move into. Two subterranean parking spaces. Quiet and serene Gated HOA Community features beautifully lush landscaping and greenbelts, two swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, multiple BBQ's, in building laundry facilities. Perfectly commutable convenient location whether heading to OC or LA, five minute bike ride to the Beach and Belmont Shore, excellent walking score.
Owner pays water, trash & sewer.
Tenant pays Electric.

(RLNE4806838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 have any available units?
552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 have?
Some of 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 currently offering any rent specials?
552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 is pet friendly.
Does 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 offer parking?
Yes, 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 offers parking.
Does 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 have a pool?
Yes, 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 has a pool.
Does 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 have accessible units?
No, 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 N Bellflower Blvd #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine