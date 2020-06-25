552 N Bellflower Blvd #110

Amenities

What are you waiting for? - Oasis, Resort Like Living in Long Beach. Furnished (furniture can be removed) 2 Bedroom + Den (could be a 3rd bedroom), 2 Full Baths Condo in Stoney Brook Villas Complex with an oversize patio. Excellent open flow for easy living, central air conditioning and central heat, a large balcony spanning entire length of unit accessible from the living room and both bedrooms, two huge walk-in closets, Clean and ready to move into. Two subterranean parking spaces. Quiet and serene Gated HOA Community features beautifully lush landscaping and greenbelts, two swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, multiple BBQ's, in building laundry facilities. Perfectly commutable convenient location whether heading to OC or LA, five minute bike ride to the Beach and Belmont Shore, excellent walking score.

Owner pays water, trash & sewer.

Tenant pays Electric.



