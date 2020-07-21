5485 E 27th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Summer time is here and this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Long Beach home is ready to be occupied. This home has many features to offer, very spacious bedrooms, an in home office space, open floorplan, wood floors throughout that are accented with beautiful crown molding. this home is filled with lots of natural light, comes furnished with stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. there is a large back yard that is perfect for entertainiing and family gatherings. it is centrally located to local schools including Carver Elementary, Stanford Middle School, Milikan Highschool and CSULB, Freeway access, and in close proximity to shopping centers and restaurants.