Long Beach, CA
5485 E 27th Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

5485 E 27th Street

5485 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5485 East 27th Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stratford Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Summer time is here and this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Long Beach home is ready to be occupied. This home has many features to offer, very spacious bedrooms, an in home office space, open floorplan, wood floors throughout that are accented with beautiful crown molding. this home is filled with lots of natural light, comes furnished with stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. there is a large back yard that is perfect for entertainiing and family gatherings. it is centrally located to local schools including Carver Elementary, Stanford Middle School, Milikan Highschool and CSULB, Freeway access, and in close proximity to shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5485 E 27th Street have any available units?
5485 E 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5485 E 27th Street have?
Some of 5485 E 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5485 E 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5485 E 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5485 E 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5485 E 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5485 E 27th Street offer parking?
No, 5485 E 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5485 E 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5485 E 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5485 E 27th Street have a pool?
No, 5485 E 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5485 E 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 5485 E 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5485 E 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5485 E 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
